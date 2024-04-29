3 Shawnee students place in top spots in health district anti-vaping video contest

“I am so proud of our three winners and each of our Shawnee students who produced a piece for this important contest,” said Chad Mossing, high school principal. “It was a great opportunity for our videography students, under the mentorship of Ms. Williams, to gain real life experience and give back to their community through drug and tobacco cessation and awareness.”

Brigitte Williams, art and videography teacher, included this contest as part of her class assignments for both sections of her high school videography class. Students went through phases of creative development including forming the idea, conferencing with Williams, finalizing their concepts, filming and editing.

“Any time an opportunity outside of the school arises I like to take advantage of this to showcase their incredible skills in areas such as theme development, planning, storyboarding, script writing, filming, editing, and more,” she said. “This is one of the reasons that I decided to include this contest in my curriculum. It was a great option to showcase their talents and abilities to a broader audience.”

Leah Behler with the health district presented the awards on April 23 at the high school as she “thanked each student for their time, creativity, and the quality of work they submitted.” There were a total of 17 video submissions from Shawnee High School, and Danber’s first place video will be used in an anti-vaping campaign messaged promoted by the CCCHD.

“The submissions were wonderful and shared accurate messages about the harms of vaping and how it affects your body,” she said. “We really enjoyed watching them. The creativity was a 10 out of 10.”

The county-wide video contest was to create a 15 to 20 second Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the harm of vaping where students had to research and cite accurate information or statistics about the short term or long term effects of vaping.

Videos were judged and scored by a panel of seven representatives from the health district. Submissions were evaluated on their creativity, originality, appropriateness, anti-vaping message, accurate information and appeal to the target audience. The winners were then selected based on their highest earned score.

Danber, received a $100 Walmart gift card, Burris a $75 Walmart gift card, and Stienecker a $50 Walmart gift card.

“It’s an awesome feeling to see my students recognized by others in the community and outside of the school and classroom,” Williams said. “Through this contest, they have made the most of their time, materials, and skills. All of my students created entries and I’m sure that the judges had a hard time choosing the winners.”

Senior Topher Endres created a special announcement video to reveal the winners of the contest at www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JaVyxXqtHI.