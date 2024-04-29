William A. Kelley, 51, of 1569 Lexington Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Edgar O. Lopez-Perez, 40, of 125 S. Harding Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Brittany J. Piper, 35, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Arthur B. Ringler, 22, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Brittany A. Rousch, 33, of 1438 Woodward Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Ashton Taylor, 29, of 300 Oakwood Place, request for bail, dismissed.

Everett E. Arnett Jr., 55, of 950 Avondale Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of Gallipolis, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Cosme A. Luna-Gonzalez, 41, of 511 Sherman Ave., OVI, continued, tinted glass, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Robert K. Grace, 38, of Oxford, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 110 days suspended, 24 months of probation, electronic monitoring, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee fine and costs due in 6 month, vehicle interlock device is ordered, fined $525, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Melina A. Slone, 43, of Fairborn, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Billy W. Baker, 50, of 680 Mulberry, receiving stolen property, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Marvin M. A. Curtsinger, 20, of 564 E. Northern Ave., OVI, dismissed.

Lowell A. Short, 43, aggravated trespass, continued, bond remains 10,000 community service, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, domestic violence, continued, bond remains 5000 community service/10%, bond remains 5000 community service/10%.

Haley L. Bishop, 24, of 1008 Buckeye St., assault, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.

