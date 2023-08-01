BreakingNews
New Haitian restaurant opens in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Ava Agoranos – Staff Writer
9 minutes ago
A new Haitian restaurant, called Rose Goute Creole, has opened on Springfield’s south side.

The restaurant, which opened Saturday, is in the Southgate Plaza on South Limestone Street at the intersection of John Street.

The menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner selections, with many dishes having plantains, rice, beans, chicken, fish and even goat.

“We have a lot of Haitians in this area who like Haitian food, so that’s why we wanted to open the restaurant,” said employee Romane Pierre.

Pierre said his favorite dish on the menu is the rice and beans with legumes and includes carrot, cabbage, spinach, eggplant and broccoli.

“We don’t have Haitian food (in Springfield), so we wanted something new for Americans to taste,” said Pierre.

The owner, Rosene Romen, is also the chef of the restaurant.

They are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Springfield has seen an influx on Haitian immigrants in the last five years.

Rose Goute Creole is located next to another new business that recently opened, Adasa Latin Market, a grocery and taco bar.

