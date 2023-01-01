New event space opens in Springfield Twp.

The property where the rental stands was once considered for a Kroger grocery store. After that plan fell through, Pauley’s family decided to fix up the building and rent it out to people looking to host gatherings at an affordable cost.

Pauley said she hopes to see the business blossom at its full opening in 2023.

A few events have already been held at the business, and others have been booked for next year, Pauley said.

Southwind is marketing itself for those needing space “for party sizes big or small,” and it noted it could host weddings, baby showers, graduation parties, retirement parties, and anniversary events.

More than 100 guests can take up space at the venue, which has a kitchen, tables, chairs and more. The rental also has covered, outdoor spaces and looks out into a cornfield.

“We’re hoping everyone will come celebrate something here,” Pauley said.

To contact Southwind, email southwindacresrental@gmail.com.