New event space opens in Springfield Twp.

A rental hall for events has opened in Springfield Twp. at the site of a former golf driving range.
Southwind Acres Rental Hall is now hosting events and booking for 2023, according to its Facebook page.
Southwind is at 2630 Springfield Jamestown Road (Ohio 72), just south of the Springfield city limits.
The site once was home to a driving range and golf shop, built by hand, in 1999.
Business owner Lisa Pauley, of Springfield, said the rental is a second life to the space once owned and operated by her father, J.R. Davis. The driving range and golf shop was once a lively spot that even featured live music.
The property where the rental stands was once considered for a Kroger grocery store. After that plan fell through, Pauley’s family decided to fix up the building and rent it out to people looking to host gatherings at an affordable cost.
Pauley said she hopes to see the business blossom at its full opening in 2023.
A few events have already been held at the business, and others have been booked for next year, Pauley said.
Southwind is marketing itself for those needing space “for party sizes big or small,” and it noted it could host weddings, baby showers, graduation parties, retirement parties, and anniversary events.
More than 100 guests can take up space at the venue, which has a kitchen, tables, chairs and more. The rental also has covered, outdoor spaces and looks out into a cornfield.
“We’re hoping everyone will come celebrate something here,” Pauley said.
To contact Southwind, email southwindacresrental@gmail.com.