Federal relief money to reimburse German Twp. for COVID-19 vaccine clinic help

The clinic was later used to vaccinate eligible adults. The site closed in May 2021 as the health district pursued other vaccination locations, such as the former Abilities Connection building on West Leffel Lane.

ARPA money can be used to reimburse expenses incurred by a county to support COVID-19 mitigation and prevention.

Clark County received $26 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from the pandemic.

Clark County has allocated its federal relief to more than 20 infrastructure projects and community services, ranging from an emergency home repair grant program to a stormwater project on Enon-Xenia Road.

Federal relief has also funded other expenses, including the $31,000 premium reimbursement of 22 county employees from the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, the building and grounds sector and the emergency operations center for their work during the health emergency.

ARPA money also reimbursed the county for $37,000 in expenses related to a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, $57,000 in paid administrative leave and nearly $260,000 for pandemic-related healthcare costs for county employees.