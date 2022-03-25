New Carlisle woman accused of stealing $47K from car dealership

Nichole M. Bradley, 44, is accused of thefts using credit cards and enriching her compensation between Feb. 1, 2019, and Aug. 30, 2021, while an employee of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep south of Troy. She was released on her own recognize following arraignment on the two indictments in Common Pleas Court.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office report detailed the investigation. Bradley is accused of using the company Amazon and PayPal credit card accounts to buy items a detective said it was “completely obvious” would not be needed for the business.