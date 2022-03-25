New Carlisle woman accused of stealing $47K from car dealership

A New Carlisle woman accused of stealing more than $47,000 while working as office manager at a Troy area auto dealership pleaded not guilty in a Miami County court to felony theft and tampering with records.
Nichole M. Bradley, 44, is accused of thefts using credit cards and enriching her compensation between Feb. 1, 2019, and Aug. 30, 2021, while an employee of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep south of Troy. She was released on her own recognize following arraignment on the two indictments in Common Pleas Court.
A Miami County Sheriff’s Office report detailed the investigation. Bradley is accused of using the company Amazon and PayPal credit card accounts to buy items a detective said it was “completely obvious” would not be needed for the business.
Among items allegedly purchased, many shipped to Bradley’s home, according to the report, were cooking accessories, pet accessories, women’s clothing, bed comforter accessories, an electric fireplace, home cleaning accessories and Ebay and Walmart purchases.
The report said $24,691 of the $47,475 allegedly stolen was from dealership bank and credit union accounts through unauthorized additional payroll checks and added money in checks with Bradley allegedly giving herself a raise.
