High school basketball: Springfield names new coaches for boys’ and girls’ teams

Matthew Yinger is set to take over the boys’ program while Terrence Toliver will coach the girls’ team.

“Both of these men are Springfield born and raised,” Springfield director of athletics Michael Dellapina said in a news release. “I think it says a lot about their character and their dedication to the future of Springfield basketball that they are continuing to give back to their community by pouring themselves into these student-athletes in their new roles as head coaches.”