Springfield base to host event for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

The event will go over PACT Act benefits for veterans exposed to toxins like Agent Orange and burn pits, and it will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rhonda Moore, Dayton VA public affairs officer said in an email. Expert will speak at the event on how to file a claim and enroll in VA healthcare, and answer questions.

The PACT Act, or the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, is a new health care and benefit expansion for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in the course of their military duties with conditions believed to have been caused by the exposure, according to the VA. The act expands eligibility for benefits by including more exposure locations, conditions and people.