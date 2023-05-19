X

Springfield base to host event for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals

News
By
24 minutes ago

Veterans can attend a Dayton Veterans Affairs PACT Act Enrollment and Veteran Education Fair at the Springfield Air National Guard Base on Saturday morning.

The event will go over PACT Act benefits for veterans exposed to toxins like Agent Orange and burn pits, and it will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rhonda Moore, Dayton VA public affairs officer said in an email. Expert will speak at the event on how to file a claim and enroll in VA healthcare, and answer questions.

The PACT Act, or the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, is a new health care and benefit expansion for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in the course of their military duties with conditions believed to have been caused by the exposure, according to the VA. The act expands eligibility for benefits by including more exposure locations, conditions and people.

Screening, claim assistance and health care benefits filing information will be available at the event. Information on employment, social services, mental health treatment, the Clark County Veteran Service Office will also be available.

Call 937-262-2195 to learn more about the fair.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

