Nehemiah Foundation summit to focus on amplifying church impact, collaboration

Willmann said this year’s theme came from multiple “streams of influence,” including a conversation with Nehemiah Foundation staff several months ago discussing the biggest constraints to accomplishing the organization’s mission, reaching a consensus on two challenges.

She said one is the gospel message sometimes getting reduced to a person of faith’s personal relationship with God rather than seeing faith also resulting in social transformation. The other roadblock is being disconnected from one another even in an age of technology that gives the ability to have 24/7 access.

“It’s bigger than me; it’s we,” Willmann said.

While the event will discuss Christian faith, attendees do not have to identify with that to enjoy the discussions.

On Friday, presenters include Nehemiah Foundation team members, Willmann, Aaron Roy, Tami Carter and Bruce Willmann, as well as founder of Live2Lead Dayton Cristy Kettering, leadership coach John Maxwell and owner of The Metropolis Levi Duncan.

The Saturday events will kick off with a 90-minute session featuring Roy, Carter, Kelton Moore and Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott, according to the Nehemiah Foundation. This part will focus on four “compelling community challenges,” then attendees will participate in downtown prayer walks focusing on the foundation’s six realms of human flourishing.

Some of the issues to be addressed include an increased number of people experiencing homelessness, children having needs that schools cannot meet but churches could, and many community and ministry leaders struggling with their missions and lives.

“I just think it’s the perfect time for Springfield to have the downtown area filled with people of hope who are celebrating what God has done and praying for what we still want to see happen in Springfield and Clark County,” Willmann said.

Willmann said it is important to take care of other community members and collaborate with more partners.

“It’s one thing to say it. We need to come out of our silos, lay down our logos — and I’ve added — stop singing our solos, and come together to do together what we could never do alone,” Willmann said.

This will be the Nehemiah Foundation’s sixth community summit and the first to feature the prayer walks on a separate day, which Willmann said will allow more people to be involved.

Willmann said past summits have focused on the accomplishments of the preceding year, but this year, in its 30th year of operation, the foundation wanted to focus more on solutions and moving forward. She said this year will be more than a conference focusing on professional development, with attendees digging deeper and being more introspective.

“It feels a little grittier than our former summits; the last three have been gloriously creative, relational, there’s been a hosting that we’re very proud of. We’ve been able to gather leaders and community members from every sector: the business sector, the education sector, social services, government, and then our faith community,” Willmann said. “... It’s been fantastic, but this year we definitely felt that weighty focus around these two phrases: Bigger Vision, Deeper Connection.”

The foundation will take walk-in registration, but online registration is available at https://bit.ly/NehemiahCommunitySummit2024. Attendees are asked for a $35 donation for one day or $50 for two, which includes coffee and a light breakfast, boxed lunches and a Prayer Canopy t-shirt.