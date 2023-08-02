Nature, new features showcased at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee

It’s that time of the season to admire a variety of plants at their peak, learn from Master Gardener Volunteers and for people of all ages to enjoy a summer day in nature.

The Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Everyone is invited and admission is free.

The Jubilee is a showcase of what the Master Gardener Volunteers have accomplished and a chance to see how the space has progressed from one small garden in 2014 to 53 acres including many landscaped areas with hydrangeas, peonies and many other plants.

It’s also a special year marking the 30th anniversary of the Master Gardener Volunteers program in Clark County.

“It’s always exciting when all the Master Gardener Volunteers are there and the opportunities to learn from them how they designed and built these areas,” said Rita Lane, who chairs the Jubilee with Christi Lockhart and Susan Smith. “So much has been involved in nearly a decade of work, and there are new things to see even if you have been there before.”

Visitors will find a new entryway, sidewalks to aid people in getting around, benches and tables and containers in the clubhouse patio area. There are also new trees, including Flame Thrower Redbuds.

It’s also when amateur gardeners can learn from diagnostic walks, where they can look at plants and the Master Gardener Volunteers can offer tips including how to deal with pests. They will also offer food demonstrations and foods to sample grown in the various gardens.

“The education portion is an essential part of the day and a way we can give back to the community,” Lane said. “It’s the one time you can talk with the people who work hard out there.”

The event will begin with the dedication of the new Dan and Lois O’Keefe entrance and the Victory Garden officially renamed to Kay’s Victory Garden in memory of Katherine Demana, which harvests more than 7,000 pounds of vegetables annually that are donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The first 300 visitors will receive free cookies from D. Sweet’s Cookie & Gifts.

There will be plenty of children’s activities including access to the Springfield Kiwanis Children’s Garden, face painting, balloons, games, food, planting and more. The Springfield Police Division and Springfield Fire Rescue Division will offer free snow cones.

Lane said a record number of 18 vendors will have garden-related items, and nonprofit organizations will be present. Rounding out the experience will be raffles and door prizes, food trucks and live music by Amber Hargett at 9:30 and Noah Back, who returns to the Jubilee after several years, at noon.

Anyone who can’t make the Jubilee can find other activities at the Gardens and Arboretum on various dates including yoga, live music, educational sessions and docent-led tours.

HOW TO GO

What: Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Jubilee

Where: Snyder Park, 1900 Park Rd., Springfield

When: Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: clark.osu.edu/