Clark-Shawnee names new elementary campus principal

Clark-Shawnee Local School District has named Chrissy Elliot as the new elementary campus principal.

Elliot, who brings 16 years of primary education experience, has taught in a classroom for five years and served in school administration for 11 years.

“Chrissy brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience related to curriculum and administration,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Having previously served as an administrator at Possum, Reid and Rockway, Mrs. Elliott is very familiar with the students, staff and families of our district.”

Elliot began her career in 2007 as a third-grade teacher in the Olentangy Local School District, joined the Clark-Shawnee district in 2012, and was most recently the PreK through sixth grade principal at Edwin D. Smith Elementary School in Oakwood Schools from 2019-23.

“Clark-Shawnee is a district I feel very connected to as an alumna, parent and professional,” Elliott said. “I’m elated to be back with the Clark-Shawnee family and look forward to learning and growing together as we continue to build a positive school culture and community.”

In Clark-Shawnee, Elliott was the Kindergarten & Literacy Coordinator and Assistant Principal at Possum Elementary for two years, and was principal of Rockway Elementary from 2014-2017 and at Reid Elementary from 2017-19.

“Her previous years in the district provided valuable experience in each of Clark-Shawnee’s former elementary buildings,” Kuhn said.

Elliott earned a bachelor’s in Early Childhood education from Urbana University, a master’s in Teacher Leadership and Curriculum from Wright State University, and holds a P-3 Grades Teaching License, a PreK-6 Principal License, and a Superintendent License.

Elliot will fill the position vacated by Kyle Phelps, who is now the new Greenon Elementary principal. She will join the elementary school administrative team with third through sixth grade principal Chris Campbell and PreK through second grade principal Mandy Shaffer.