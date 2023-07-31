X

News-Sun seeking parents of city school students among influx of Haitian migrant children

Thousands of Haitian immigrants have come to Springfield in recent years. The Springfield News-Sun is working on a story about the Springfield City School District and how schools are working with Haitian children and other English Language Learners and handling the barriers related to that.

We are looking for those parents who have children in the district and would be interested in talking with a reporter on their experiences.

If you are interested in being a part of the story, please contact Brooke Spurlock at brooke.spurlock@coxinc.com.

