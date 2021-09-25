National Alpaca Weekend celebration returns to Clark County for 2nd year

For a second year, the Holdfast Alpaca Farms will be open to the public in honor of National Alpaca weekend.
The farm will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 12026 Lower Valley Pike in Medway.
“This is our second year doing it, hosting it, and we’ve had alpacas for six years. We have over 70 alpacas here on the farm, and last year we had almost 1,000 people come through here in the two days,” said Dan Hilty.
The Alpaca Owners Association celebrates National Alpaca Weekend every year during the final weekend of September, and alpaca owners and farms across the country take part in celebrating, by giving chances for the public to learn more about alpacas, the soft fibers they produce, and more.
Food trucks will be on site as well. Face painting, photo booths, and chances to feed the alpacas are just a few of the activities hosted by the farm. Tours will also be available for viewing the alpacas on the farm.
“There will be hayrides out to the fields where you can see all the alpacas, and the goats that we also have out there. It was a big hit last year, and hundreds and hundreds of people took the hayride during that weekend,” he said.
Various vendors will also have booths set up, as they sell products made from the coats of alpacas. Hilty will also be opening his own permanent shop specializing in alpaca products.
“This Saturday will be the first day of opening our farm store, and we will have fleece yarn, and many other alpaca-type products for sale. The store will be ongoing, but this will the first time our store will be opening up,” Hilty said.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The event will also include live demonstrations, including weaving. Admission is free for entry to the farm on both days.
“There’s no fee to come in, and yes, there are some activities that cost some, but it is a free entry event,” he said.
After a successful year, even in the pandemic, Hilty is hopeful for another good year.
“We’re excited to see how this turns out,” he said.
For more information about National Alpaca Farm Days, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com. To learn more about Holdfast Alpaca Farms, visit www.facebook.com/hiltyfarms, or call 937-878-1111.