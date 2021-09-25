National Alpaca Weekend celebration returns to Clark County for 2nd year

“There will be hayrides out to the fields where you can see all the alpacas, and the goats that we also have out there. It was a big hit last year, and hundreds and hundreds of people took the hayride during that weekend,” he said.

Various vendors will also have booths set up, as they sell products made from the coats of alpacas. Hilty will also be opening his own permanent shop specializing in alpaca products.

“This Saturday will be the first day of opening our farm store, and we will have fleece yarn, and many other alpaca-type products for sale. The store will be ongoing, but this will the first time our store will be opening up,” Hilty said.

Caption Caleb Hilty holds a 3-week-old baby alpaca as its mother watches closely in the background at Holdfast Alpaca Farm Friday. This will be the second year the farm has participated in National Alpaca Farm Day this weekend. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The event will also include live demonstrations, including weaving. Admission is free for entry to the farm on both days.

“There’s no fee to come in, and yes, there are some activities that cost some, but it is a free entry event,” he said.

Explore Four new Dave Chappelle shows approved for Yellow Springs location

After a successful year, even in the pandemic, Hilty is hopeful for another good year.

“We’re excited to see how this turns out,” he said.

For more information about National Alpaca Farm Days, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com. To learn more about Holdfast Alpaca Farms, visit www.facebook.com/hiltyfarms, or call 937-878-1111.