Urbana mother jailed on vehicular homicide charge in 7-year-old son’s death

Britaney Nicole Kirchgessner, 28, was booked Thursday into the Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, records show.

Kirchgessner was driving a gray 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound in the 1400 block of Main Street, also U.S. 36, shortly before 7 a.m. June 16 when the pickup crossed the center line near South Walnut Street, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.