DeWine expected to announce new COVID-19 vaccine incentives soon

While some criticized the program and called it wasteful, DeWine said Tuesday Vax-a-Million was “phenomenal” and “worked exceedingly well for about 14 days.”

Recent data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new vaccinations have stalled around 10,000 a day. Despite DeWine saying it’s not enough, he isn’t in favor of a statewide mandate.

“There is a limit to where government should go,” he said. “There’s a limit to what the state government should be doing. We should stay focused on trying to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”