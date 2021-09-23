springfield-news-sun logo
DeWine expected to announce new COVID-19 vaccine incentives soon

By Kristen Spicker
25 minutes ago

New COVID-19 vaccine incentives are expected to be announced soon as Ohio continues to fight a new wave of infections and hospitalizations spurred by the delta variant.

According to WKYC in Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine said new incentives aimed at encouraging younger Ohioans to get vaccinated would be announced this week and could potentially come today. The comments were made during a dedication and grand opening of a new police department in Rocky River Wednesday.

During a press conference Tuesday the governor said the state was continuing to look at other ways to encourage vaccination.

“We’re thinking of other options,” he said.

In May the state announced Vax-a-Million, an incentive program awarding a $1 million prize to adult Ohioans and a full college scholarship for juveniles who had received at least one dose of the vaccine and signed up for the drawing.

While some criticized the program and called it wasteful, DeWine said Tuesday Vax-a-Million was “phenomenal” and “worked exceedingly well for about 14 days.”

Recent data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new vaccinations have stalled around 10,000 a day. Despite DeWine saying it’s not enough, he isn’t in favor of a statewide mandate.

“There is a limit to where government should go,” he said. “There’s a limit to what the state government should be doing. We should stay focused on trying to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

