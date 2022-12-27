springfield-news-sun logo
X

Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

A burst pipe at the Ohio Statehouse this morning is causing severe flooding in the historic building, according to video posted by a lawmaker to Twitter and an alert sent by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

The alert sent by the CSRAB this morning to the statehouse press corps says a burst pipe is causing water to flow into the press room, which is on the first floor across the hall from the governor’s office.

Video posted to Twitter by state Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, shows a torrent of water gushing into the Senate chamber, leaving standing water in a large area.

Officials with the CSRAB could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the leak has been fixed or the extent of the damage. This story will be updated when more information is received.

In Other News
1
Lettuce shortage forces restaurants into tough choices
2
5 Things people said about retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
3
Forecast this week calls for snow, then a warming trend
4
Here’s how to take advantage of tax credits, rebates on major appliance...
5
Amid outbreak, myths around measles vaccine persist: doctors, studies...

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top