Clark County to usher in 2023 with these events, activities

Several people travel from all over the state and sometimes from other states to enjoy the three sets of dances, unique food – some true to the Civil War era – and a champagne toast at midnight. A photographer will be at the event.

While period attire is encouraged, those who want to attend but don’t want to dress that way can dress up in their own clothes; suits or dresses are suggested.

“We like new dancers, and for people who don’t know how to do these dances, we’ll teach you. It’s very low-key, and the festive atmosphere is to have a good time and send you home happy to start 2023,” Humphreys said.

A reception will precede the dance, 7-8 p.m. For more information, go to the New Year’s Eve Grand Ball Facebook page.

Those interested in celebrating New Year’s Eve outdoors but not by enduring the crowds of New York City’s Times Square can get into a similar spirit closer to home Saturday with the New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Admission is free.

The action will focus on Main Street in downtown New Carlisle, and visitors can find plenty to do in anticipating the New Year including music by DJ Tommy, a cold cash giveaway, trivia, free hot dogs and hot chocolate while supplies last and shopping with downtown merchants.

The highlight will be the midnight dropping of a large aluminum ball from a crane to signal 2023 is here.

Holiday in the City will continue with the Speedway Ice Skating Rink, located on the City Hall Plaza this week. Hours will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday and a special New Year’s Eve Glow Skate event, 5-9 on Saturday. Admission is $7 and includes skate rental or $5 if you bring your own skates. Skating will be weather-dependent.

The Ole Brick Tavern, 3475 Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, will have the band Premonition at 9 p.m. to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Premonition will play party rock from the 1970s to today.

Stella Bleu Bistro, is offering a four-course meal by reservation for $50. Seatings will be at 5 p.m., 5:15, 6:45, 7 and 8:30. For reservations, call 937-717-0478.

Speakeasy Ramen, 365 Ludlow Ave., Springfield, has a special first-come, first-served, reservations only event, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with six unique dishes including yellowtail tuna. Reservations are for tables only, and to reserve one, call 937-324-3722.

The Dock, 250 W. Main St., Enon, will have a Countdown to New Year’s Eve promotion, 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For reservations, call 937-864-5011.

Some New Year’s Eve events will revolve around the Ohio State-Georgia football game. The Market Bar at COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, will combine both with a New Year’s Eve watch party. Festivities will start with Patrick Dawson performing live, 6-8 p.m. and a photo booth will be set up.

The game will begin at 8 with several large screens and professional sound throughout the venue. After the game will be dancing with Unity DJ and a Big Apple ball drop at midnight. Admission is free.

Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square, Urbana, will have its first New Year’s Eve Celebration, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The OSU game will be shown and food will be 20 percent off during the game.

There will also be a new beer release, midnight beer toast and more. Go to the Urbana Brewing Co. Facebook page for more information.