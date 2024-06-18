Milestone: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck event turns 10 this year

Two months from now, the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition will return for a 10th year from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Veterans Park in Springfield.

It will feature palate-pleasing mobile cuisine, a beer garden and live entertainment for all ages.

Up to 40 food trucks that serve a variety of gourmet cuisine will compete, with a panel of celebrity judges scoring each of their signature dishes. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 grand prize, second place will get $2,500 and third place will get $1,500. All event attendees can vote via the Springfield Food Truck mobile app for their favorite food truck to receive the $1,000 “People’s Choice” award.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees can make donations to help support Springfield Rotary’s causes online and in-person during the event.

The competition has raised $300,000 for Rotary donations to charitable local causes.

For complete details and updates, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.

