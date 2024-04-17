Gourmet Food Truck event results in $25K donation to Springfield garden

The project works to overcome the challenges related to expanding the community garden by providing food preparation, preservation and nutrition classes.

A summer kitchen will be constructed within the existing garden and include all-weather countertops, wash tubs, sinks and a propane stove. Solar panels will also be installed at the project site to address energy needs, and a concrete apron and walkway will makes sure it’s accessible.

“We believe in the importance of community gardens, like Jefferson Street Oasis, and the impact these resources have on addressing food insecurity in the Springfield community,” said Eddie Bell, Rotary president. “This donation underscores our commitment to supporting initiatives that have a direct impact on the health and well-being of local community members.”

Springfield Rotary regularly invests in the community through its charitable causes, including serving children and people with disabilities and providing educational scholarships for local students and teachers.

Proceeds from its signature event, the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, have added up to more than $300,000 over the past nine years.

“Little did we know when we first started this event 10 years ago the impact we’d be able to have on the Springfield community as a result,” Bell said. “We hope the competition continues for another 10 years so that we can continue to invest in important community projects just like Jefferson Street Oasis.”

The 10th Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in Veterans Park, with food, live music and family-friendly fun.

For more information and updates about participating food trucks, entertainment schedule, competition and more, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.