Mike and Rosy’s new owners work to reopen Springfield restaurant

“We’re thrilled to keep the longtime Springfield staple alive while bringing the community better quality, consistency and prices,” Tracy Mader said. “We’re excited to meet all the longtime customers and welcome those who haven’t stopped in [in] a while.”

The deli is currently closed as the menu is reworked and minor paint and fixture changes are made, Tracy Mader said. Once a reopening date is established, the owners will announce it on the restaurant’s social media. A grand reopening event will be held soon after reopening.

The Maders were both born and raised in Springfield and are “proud residents,” Tracy Mader said. She said they previously owned Savoy Lounge and Station One, which they sold almost 11 years ago.

“We are excited to get back into the business and hope the community is patient with us as we get back into the swing of things,” Tracy Mader said.

Tracy Mader said some of the food changes include sourcing meats and cheeses to Boar’s Head, which is free of artificial colors, gluten, artificial flavors, MSG, product filler and trans fats. She said the owners are searching for the perfect gluten-free bun, a light rye sub roll and bringing back the popular salt stick.

Despite the quality improvements and menu additions, Tracy Mader said the owners are still able to price more affordably for customers.

The restaurant’s most unique item is its steamed sandwiches, which will still be available when it reopens. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will extend pizza to be available all day and will introduce pretzel sticks and wings.

Rosy’s Press Box, which opened in 2006 and serves alcohol, will reopen too. Tracy Mader said that they will add Ohio-made craft beers and clean-label cocktail mixers to the menu.

The restaurant has maintained the majority of its staff, for which the owners are grateful, Tracy Mader said.

“Our staff has been exceptional during this transition, providing guidance, testing new menu items and informing us of what Mike and Rosy’s regulars love,” she said.