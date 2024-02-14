Middletown senior with special needs scores first basket, sends Middie crowd into frenzy

It was arranged between Middletown and Mason coaches to allow Atkinson, who has Down syndrome, to start the game, then score the first basket. After that, a Mason player was allowed to score without being guarded.

It took Atkinson five shots at close range, but with 7:34 left in the first quarter, he made a basket and the large crowd at Wade E. Miller Gym gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the court.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Middies leading 63-53, Coach Bill Edwards Jr. put Atkinson back into the game. He took five more shots — from 3-point range — but all missed.

He finished the game one for 10 from the field for two points.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Atkinson, 19, was introduced before the game, accompanied by his parents, Mark and Jennifer, and older brother, Jake, After the game, Edwards Jr. presented all seniors with framed jersey, including Atkinson with a No. 10 jersey.

Atkinson flashed a smile and told the crowd and his teammates that he “had fun” with them during the game.

Edwards Jr. said Atkinson will be a “Middie for life.”