X
Dark Mode Toggle

Miami University basketball games free this weekend for ‘Love.Honor.Care’ event

News
By Staff Report
Updated 23 minutes ago

To raise funds for local cancer support organizations, two Miami University basketball games will be open to the public for free this weekend.

People who attend the women’s and men’s basketball games Saturday at Millett Hall in Oxford will need to get tickets, even though there is no cost. The event is the eighth annual Love.Honor.Care game presented by Western & Southern Financial Group.

This year’s beneficiary is Ride Cincinnati, an organization funding cancer research and care in the Greater Cincinnati area.

“Over the past seven years, Miami Athletics has raised more than $165,000 through this initiative with the help of generous donations, university support and fan engagement,” states a release from the University’s athletic department.

The women’s basketball team plays at 1 p.m. Saturday against conference rival Toledo. The men’s team plays at 3:30 p.m. against Central Michigan.

Doors open to the public at noon. Free parking is available in through Gates 1 or 2 of East Sycamore Street (West Millett lot).

“Carnival on the Concourse will be available beginning at 12 p.m. through the end of halftime of the men’s game and an autograph session with both teams will be offered after their respective games. There also will be several silent auction items available for bid during the basketball games, and opportunities to purchase apparel to support the fundraising efforts,” the release said.

Click here to request your complimentary tickets, digitally delivered to email.

In Other News
1
Clark County grand jury: Man killed mother and deputy, then died in...
2
Northeastern schools closes because of bus staff shortage
3
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top