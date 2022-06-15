Mercy Health–Springfield orthopedic provider to discuss knee health

A Springfield physician assistant will be speaking about maintaining knee joint health during the June edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.
Mercy Health–Springfield announced that Gregg Mann, a physician assistant with Mercy Health–Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, will talk about keeping your knee joints healthy on June 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at the Exchange Room in the CoHatch the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave.
The knee is one of the largest and most complex joints in the body, and possibly the most stressed joint in the body. Mann will discuss how to keep it healthy, the best exercises to help with knee pain, and treatment options available for those experiencing knee problems.
People interested in attending can contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve a seat or to request the virtual link.
