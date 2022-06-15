springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mercy Health–Springfield orthopedic provider to discuss knee health

Greg Mann. Photo provided by Mercy Health – Springfield.

Combined ShapeCaption
Greg Mann. Photo provided by Mercy Health – Springfield.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
47 minutes ago

A Springfield physician assistant will be speaking about maintaining knee joint health during the June edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.

Mercy Health–Springfield announced that Gregg Mann, a physician assistant with Mercy Health–Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, will talk about keeping your knee joints healthy on June 23 from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at the Exchange Room in the CoHatch the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave.

ExploreSpringfield approves economic incentive for project that aims to build 258 homes

The knee is one of the largest and most complex joints in the body, and possibly the most stressed joint in the body. Mann will discuss how to keep it healthy, the best exercises to help with knee pain, and treatment options available for those experiencing knee problems.

People interested in attending can contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve a seat or to request the virtual link.

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Broadway in the Park returns to Arts Festival with Pippin
4
Dayton man indicted following Springfield SWAT standoff
5
Springfield Summer Arts Festival shows weather the heat

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top