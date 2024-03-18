Mercy Health’s Adam Groshans named to ‘CEO to know’ list

“Adam embodies the Mercy Health mission, overseeing the health system’s operations with grace, integrity, and vision, all in the relentless pursuit of excellence patient care,” said Ben Merick, vice president of Operations for Mercy Health — Springfield. “He also provides strong leadership within the health system and encourages good workplace culture by spending time on the frontlines to better understand how to best support the entire team while also showing that he deeply values the individual contribution of every staff member.”

Groshans has served as market president since 2019 after working two years as chief operating officer. During his tenure, he has helped expand access to care by launching an interventional neurology service line, growing women’s health services through the additions of a midwife program and maternal fetal medicine program, and is now leading plans to bring oncology services to the Urbana campus and expand into other counties.

He also encourages mission-based projects to address social determinants of health, including a local housing project to encourage more employees to live in the community they serve, funding for small business loans to simulate the local economy, and the sale of a Mercy Health facility at a discounted rate to help the community create a new mental health and drug treatment center.

“I’m honored to be among this list of health care leaders who are transforming how patients in rural communities receive the care they need, but I must give credit where credit is due,” Groshans said. “This is a nod to the high-quality, compassionate care our teams are delivering at Springfield Regional Medical Center, Urbana Hospital, and all our Mercy Health facilities across the region. They show up to work every day, helping fulfill our mission to improve the health and well-being of our communities so my success is absolutely a testament to their success.”