Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in December

Peggy Gentis gets the machine ready for a patient in the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Peggy Gentis gets the machine ready for a patient in the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
29 minutes ago

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Greene, Clark and Champaign County locations in December.

One of the excuses women use to avoid mammograms is “no one in my family has had breast cancer,” said Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Program Specialist Tracey Hanlin.

“While it’s true that having a family history of cancer might mean you’re more likely to develop cancer, about 85% of breast cancers occur in women with no family history,” Hanlin said. “Clearly, cancer doesn’t care about statistics; every woman is unique.”

There are several scheduled locations next month. They include the following:

  • Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: Dec. 1 and 22, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 1840 Springfield Road., Fairborn. Please call 937-328-8100 for an appointment.
  • Huntington Bank: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2611 Derr Road, Springfield.
  • Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 651 S. Limestone Street.
  • St. Paris Family Medicine: Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot of Central National Bank, Springfield Street, St. Paris.
  • Walgreens: Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2609 E. Main St.
  • Cherry Arbors Retirement Community: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,125 Cherry St., North Lewisburg.
  • Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church: Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 42 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. No-cost screenings are available for those who quality. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

