Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in December

One of the excuses women use to avoid mammograms is “no one in my family has had breast cancer,” said Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Program Specialist Tracey Hanlin.

“While it’s true that having a family history of cancer might mean you’re more likely to develop cancer, about 85% of breast cancers occur in women with no family history,” Hanlin said. “Clearly, cancer doesn’t care about statistics; every woman is unique.”