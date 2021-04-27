Mercy Health to host healthy eating event at COhatch

The hour long event will start at noon and will take place at COhatch - The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave. It will feature Dr. Terry Carman and licensed dietitian, Jackie Dahlberg, who both work with Mercy Health.

“Food is a central part of our lives, and what we choose to eat can have lasting impact on our health” said Carman, a bariatric and general surgeon at Mercy Health, “With a few changes, you can be eating healthier, and on track to feeling better, and improving chronic disease risk.”