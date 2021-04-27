Mercy Health to host healthy eating event at COhatch

Mercy Health will be hosting an event in downtown Springfield on Thursday that will center around health issues caused by the “American” diet.
The hour long event will start at noon and will take place at COhatch - The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave. It will feature Dr. Terry Carman and licensed dietitian, Jackie Dahlberg, who both work with Mercy Health.
“Food is a central part of our lives, and what we choose to eat can have lasting impact on our health” said Carman, a bariatric and general surgeon at Mercy Health, “With a few changes, you can be eating healthier, and on track to feeling better, and improving chronic disease risk.”
Those representatives of Mercy Health will also be discussing tips regarding building a healthy diet as well as ways to safely lose weight and how to make overall lifestyle changes that cater to healthy eating.
“The pandemic has definitely affected our diets, and media attention around how to improve your diet can be confusing,” said Dahlberg, a licensed dietitian at Mercy Health. “We will not only help you learn how to create a healthy diet, but how to balance that with real world eating.”
The event has been developed around current protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, it will be limited to only 15 in-person guests, according a news release from Mercy Health.
Others interested in registering for the event can also participate virtually through Zoom.
For more information or to register for the event, which is free, contact Rachel Erie at rachel@cohatch.com or by phone at 513-225-3887.
For more information on the weight management program at Mercy Health, visit springfieldgeneralsurgery.com.