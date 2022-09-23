Mercy Health hosting hiring event this weekend

Springfield Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house to hire for a variety of clinical positions on Saturday.
The open house is slated for noon to 3 p.m. at the medical center, located at 100 Medical Drive in Springfield.
There will also be a special event specifically for new RN students that are expecting to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023. That event will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Mercy Health is hiring entry-level and experienced professionals from all backgrounds. Join Mercy Health for open interviews in the following positions:
- Athletic trainers
- CT Techs
- Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)
- Home health and hospice RNs and LPNs
- Lab Professionals
- Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
- MLT/MLS
- Radiology Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- RNs - multiple specialties
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
- Supply Chain Technician
- Ultrasound Techs
The hospital network asks those interested in the hiring event RSVP to connect with a hiring manager. Those attending should also bring multiple copies of your resume and be prepared to interview.
