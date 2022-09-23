springfield-news-sun logo
Mercy Health hosting hiring event this weekend

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Springfield Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house to hire for a variety of clinical positions on Saturday.

The open house is slated for noon to 3 p.m. at the medical center, located at 100 Medical Drive in Springfield.

There will also be a special event specifically for new RN students that are expecting to graduate in December 2022 or May 2023. That event will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Mercy Health is hiring entry-level and experienced professionals from all backgrounds. Join Mercy Health for open interviews in the following positions:

  • Athletic trainers
  • CT Techs
  • Certified Pharmacy Techs (CPhT)
  • Home health and hospice RNs and LPNs
  • Lab Professionals
  • Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
  • MLT/MLS
  • Radiology Techs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • RNs - multiple specialties
  • Student Nurse Externs
  • Surgical Technologists
  • Supply Chain Technician
  • Ultrasound Techs

The hospital network asks those interested in the hiring event RSVP to connect with a hiring manager. Those attending should also bring multiple copies of your resume and be prepared to interview.

