Mercy Health honored for sustainability efforts

Because of this change, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital avoided releasing 10.72 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent(s) into the atmosphere in 2021. This is the equivalent of 2.3 driven passenger vehicles driving 26,600 miles and using 1,206 gallons of gasoline, according to Mercy Health.

Combined Shape Caption Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital. Bill Lackey/Staff Combined Shape Caption Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital. Bill Lackey/Staff

In total, 31 BSHM hospitals received recognition for their specific green initiatives from Practice Greenhealth, including Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital receiving the Partner for Change Award and Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center earning a Partner Recognition Award.

“I feel very grateful that so many people across the ministry have helped to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening our connection to our mission through sustainability,” said Noah Dunlap, vice president of insights and innovation, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Advantus Health Partners.

In Spring of 2022, Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center began a composting program. The hospital says it fills around two dozen 50-gallon containers every month, reducing their trash output by five tons. There are also plans to put in a garden at the back of the hospital by Spring of 2023 that will be used to grow produce that can be utilized in the cafeteria, with any leftovers being donated to local food banks, according to the press release.

“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Practice Greenhouse Founder Gary Cohen.