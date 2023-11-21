Mercy Health Foundation Gala to be held next month

The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign counties will host this year’s gala next month and has announced the event’s beneficiary — women’s health, including the birthing center at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Kristy Kohl McCready, President of Mercy Health Foundation, said this event allows the community to come together, celebrate the holidays and support the community’s health and well-being.

“Through the generosity of others, we’re able to help fund expanded access to care and a comprehensive network of services and providers that allow families to get top notch care close to home,” Kohl McCready said. “Giving to help others is our favorite holiday tradition, and we’re very grateful that our neighbors come out year after year to support local health care.”

The SRMC safely delivered 3,987 babies in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to 3,283 during the same time frame in 2022, which is more than a 20% increase. Hospital leaders believe the upward trend is a side effect of the growing options available to support women through their pregnancy, but the increase has also created a need to expand care for laboring moms and babies in the birthing center.

In the last year, Mercy Health has launched a midwifery program, partnered with Ohio State University to introduce a program that brings specialists on site once a month to help women with high-risk pregnancies, instituted a new policy allowing certain patients with a pregnancy-related complaint to bypass the emergency room waiting area and welcomed Dr. Kelly Kirk, an OBGYN experienced in robotic surgery.

The money raised at this year’s gala will help fund continued improvements such as a new ultrasound machine, infant warmers, a special care bassinet, electrosurgical unit (assists with bleeding during a caesarian section), birthing tub, wireless fetal monitors and upgrades to family waiting areas.

“These much-needed items will help address the disparities in maternal health outcomes faced by many in our community. Arming our care team with these extra tools will help them continue to promote women’s wellness, environmental health literacy, and expand education on public health for all women,” said Heather Cramblett, Birthing Center Director.

This year’s event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Champions Park in the Mercantile Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

The night will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, music and dancing to Dean Simms Centennial Band, a raffle, silent auction and live auction.

To buy tickets, visit foundation.mercy.com/SpringfieldGala2023. For more information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.