Thanksgiving meals, events scheduled in Clark, Champaign counties

Several events are scheduled in Clark and Champaign counties through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving Day is on Nov. 23 this year, and on the fourth Thursday in November each year.

The holiday events and meals include:

St. Joseph Parish Center, 819 Kenton St., will host a free Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The meal will include all the fixings, and is in memory of Dicer Oxner, Bob Burke, John Predovich, Bob Miller and Rebbeca Wilson.

For information contact John Lippolis 937-244-5618 or 937-390-9725.

The Springfield Community Outreach Gathering will host a community Thanksgiving dinner from noon until the food is gone on Saturday, Nov. 18 at “The L” event center, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. There will also be a raffle.

Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave, will host a free Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Only one meal per person in a vehicle.

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host a Thanksgiving eve party on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with The Weekend Effect.

The Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., will host two Thanksgiving dinners:

A traditional turkey dinner will be served on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.

An Italian Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Olive Garden Restaurant staff and family will serve for those that do not have a Thanksgiving meal. There will be an Italian cuisine with Italian background music and a toast in Thanksgiving to God for blessings. All are welcome.

The Thanksgiving Day Fountain 5K will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23, starting at 8 a.m. at Mercy Health Imaging Center, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd.

This year will have options for a Timed 5K Race for $30 or a 1-Mile Fun Walk for $25. The Timed 5k Race is the traditional 5K route on Fountain Boulevard. with Speedy Feet providing chip timing, pictures, video and results. The 1-Mile Fun Walk will start right after the 5K and only do a portion of the 5K route.

For the 5K, there are awards for the top three male and top three female finishers, plus age group awards.

In its 16th year, the race proceeds benefits Clark County Special Olympics. To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/ThanksgivingDayFountain5k.

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Thanksgiving event, Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Wobble Gobble, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

The course is well marked along the scenic Simon Kenton Bike Trail and will pass through Melvin Miller Park. There will be a 1-Mile Gobble Wobble option available and is geared towards those that want to hang out and take it easy and have a nice short walk or jog.

This will be a family event. Runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome to join. Costumes are encouraged.

Commemorative finisher medals will be given to participants as they cross the finish line. The top 3 finishers for each group will be awarded a trophy. There will also be pie inside the Lobby after the race.

Pre-register online at https://champaignfamilyymca.org/turkey-trot-5k. Same day registrations will also be available and will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the YMCA’s front desk.

For additional information, contact YMCA Wellness Coordinator Nolan Conley at 937-653-9622 or nconley@champymca.org.

The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St., will host a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, with dine-in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and deliveries from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For reservations or to volunteer, call 937-653-8443.

The Courtyard by Marriott & Mela Urban Bistro, 100 S. Fountain Ave., will host a Thanksgiving Day lunch, family style, on Thursday, Nov. 23, at noon and 2 p.m.

The starter includes deviled eggs, salads include coleslaw or mixed green salad, entrees include turkey with gravy, brown sugar spiced glazed ham or lemon dill salmon, accompaniments include mashed Yukon gold potatoes, baked mac and cheese, skillet dressing, green beans or buttered sweet corn, and dessert includes pumpkin pie or banana pudding.

The cost is $38 for adults, $30 for seniors, $16 for children ages four to 12, and free for kids under four.

Reservations are required by calling 937-471-9009.

Chaps Saloon, 2352 S. Yellow Springs St., will host a free Thanksgiving dinner buffet on Thursday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.

There will be a buffet with all the trimmings for anyone who needs a meal. Children are welcome.

If you have other Thanksgiving holiday events, please email them to sns-local@coxinc.com.