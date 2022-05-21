Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates

Each year, Mercy Health hosts a group of high-school aged students with disabilities to give them an opportunity to receive on-the-job training through internships in different areas of the hospital such as the emergency department or human resources, Mercy Health announced in a release.

“Project SEARCH immerses students into a real work atmosphere from day one,” said Jeana Baucant-Koon, the Project SEARCH coordinator. “Among other skills, students are taught workplace safety, team building, professional etiquette, technology, financial literacy, customer service skills, and they get to practice professionalism with support from job coaches and mentors.”