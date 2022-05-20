Plant sale, food pantry among events in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

The Springfield Ohio Urban Plantfolk (SOUP) will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the greenhouse, 2030 N. Limestone St.

Plants for sale include many varieties of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, squash, onions, leeks, cucumbers and zucchini. Plants are organic and heirloom varieties with the best prices in town. Three packs are $1.50 and single plants are $.50. There will also be seed potatoes for two pounds for $4 and sweet potato slips for four for $1, while supplies last.

Proceeds benefit local community gardening projects, including Melrose Acres, an urban agricultural project in southwest Springfield. For more information, contact Sherry Chen at 937-408-7171.

Tractor Supply garden kit

The Springfield Tractor Supply is providing free garden kits to local children to teach the basics of at-home gardening. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, customers can stop by the store, 5451, 68 North Urbana Road, at the curbside pickup area to receive a TSC Future Gardeners Kit, while supplies last.

A team member will be available to answer questions and explain the best ways to nurture and care for the future garden, while sharing the importance of eating fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs. Each kit includes essentials like seed packs, topsoil, a bucket, and directions for watering and caring for the seedlings as they grow, providing children with a first-hand opportunity to learn about plant life and produce.

For more information, visit TractorSupply.com or contact the Springfield store at 937-399-8664.

Golf scramble

Lacy’s Sports Stop will host a four-person golf scramble Saturday at the Springfield Elks Golf Course, 1536 Villa Road. Registration beings at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun starts at 1 p.m. The event benefits Dayton Children’s Cystic Fibrosis Center. To sign up a team, call Lacy’s Sports Stop at 937-399-1886. No outside coolers permitted. Chido’s Food Truck will be at Lacy’s after the event.

Museum tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Passport to Adventure event

Passport to Adventure will be held for all ages from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve.

The afternoon will include exploring the Gorge while stamping your Passport to Adventure. Skilled volunteers will be positioned throughout the nature preserve where you will participate in fun activities while learning more about geology, conservation, birds, wildflowers/trees, Mad River and rock climbing. If you complete your passport, you’ll receive a prize. No advance registration is required.

Church movie

The movie “Unplanned” will show at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Church in the Vieson Center at 476 N. Scott St. in New Carlisle. This movie is open to all, but not suitable for children because it’s about abortion. There is no cost, but an offering basket will be available for anyone wanting to support Clark County Right to Life.

New Carlisle blood drives

The Community Blood Center will host two blood drives in New Carlisle: The Medway Church drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, and the Father Paul Vieson Center drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Donate at any CBC drive or center and be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing where one donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes full name, and past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Hertzler House workday

The 1854 Hertzler House, in George Rogers Clark Park is open for a Workday from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For a $5 donation, visitors can watch costumed Hertzler Committee members as they demonstrate the ordinary chores faced by people in the 1800s.

Springfield church pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907.