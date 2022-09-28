Mental health services for youth expanded at Springfield office

All services are currently at separate locations. The Children & Adolescents services is located at 1835 Miracle Mile and the Youth Challenges Partial Hospital Program is located at 924 E. Home Road.

Rigger said they wanted to be able to consolidate all treatment providers to be more efficient, have more room and add programs.

“We are currently housed in separate physical locations, which is not very efficient because we have outpatient staff in one location and providers going from one location to another, so this will be much more efficient because it will all be in the same building,” she said previously.

The new facility’s first floor will be for outpatient and youth programs, which is currently located at 1835 Miracle Mile, and the second floor will be for the youth challenges day treatment program, which is at 924 E. Home Road.

MHS, a non-profit based organization that treats young people ranging from preschool up to older adults, offers a variety of services, including outpatient therapy services, substance use treatment, inpatient hospitalization, psychiatric and physical health care, day treatment and group therapy, and community-based services.