Men of Clark State, PTK honor society to host student leadership conference

The Clark State College Alpha Nu Lambda chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa and Men of Clark State will co-host a student leadership conference this morning.
The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in LRC 207/209 on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, according to a release from the college.
“This conference is designed for those engaged in extracurricular student groups and programs available to the campus student body,” said Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services. “With a focus on connections, inspiration, and empowerment, this event emphasizes the merging of leadership development with both personal and professional growth.”
At the conference, students will be exposed to the knowledge, skills and resources necessary to lead with purpose; inspired to positively impact their campus organization and college community; motivated to maximize their student leadership experience; and encouraged to lead in a way that fosters a sense of belonging and pride at the college.
Wiley said students will have a full day attending sessions, interacting with others, gaining applicable leadership skills and brainstorming with students from multiple clubs and organizations. There will also be an opportunity for club, organization and program advisors to share ideas, discuss challenges, learn from one another, problem solve and strengthen student engagement.
“The Interaction/Skill Building session is structured time for students to engage with student leaders from other clubs/organizations to share their current leadership experience, successes, challenges, resource needs, and more,” she said. “Students will be inspired to positively impact their campus organization and our Clark State community.”
There are more than 40 PTK chapters in Ohio. To be an eligible candidate for PTK, students must have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Membership benefits include scholarships; free access to Five Star Competitive Edge, a personal and professional development plan for building marketable skills and an online portfolio; increased pay grade for entry-level federal jobs; tuition discounts; and more.
