Men of Clark State, PTK honor society to host student leadership conference

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in LRC 207/209 on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, according to a release from the college.

“This conference is designed for those engaged in extracurricular student groups and programs available to the campus student body,” said Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services. “With a focus on connections, inspiration, and empowerment, this event emphasizes the merging of leadership development with both personal and professional growth.”