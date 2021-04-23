Mechanicsburg students get COVID vaccine to do their part, see family; clinics scheduled at other area schools

Sherry Eck, Lily’s mom who gave her consent to get the shot, said she thinks it’s “super important” for people to get the vaccine.

“My mom got super sick when she got COVID and she had to be hospitalized. It’s something that you don’t want to see a loved one go through, so if it’s a matter of not seeing your family or getting the COVID shot, I’m going to get the shot,” Sherry said.

Lily said it was “awesome” and “convenient” that the clinic was offered at her school, while Sherry said it’s a comfortable environment.

“It’s a comfortable environment. It’s not a scary place to go... she’s here everyday,” Sherry said.

Mechanicsburg Superintendent Danielle Prohaska’s son also got the vaccine on Thursday.

“A big part was my mom, but I haven’t seen family in a long time,” said senior Alden Prohaska. “And I’d love to get out there and travel again. I think getting the vaccine should help me do that a little bit more.”

Student Alden Prohaska gets the COVID vaccine from Hope Stickley, a nurse from the Champaign County Health Department, Thursday during a COVID clinic in one of Mechanicsburg High School's gymnasiums. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The superintendent said she’s excited that her son had the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“He’s a senior. Last year, he didn’t get to play his junior baseball season, so he’s got his senior baseball seasons, he’s getting ready to graduate and going to go off to college, so I feel this is just an extra layer of protection for him,” she said. “And like he said, we don’t live local to family, so we’ve missed seeing family over the last 18 months.”

Health districts in Clark and Champaign counties are working to get more community outreach by bringing more COVID-19 vaccine clinics to school districts.

“We are gauging the interest of schools at this time,” said Kyle Trout, Communications Coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District. “We are trying to make the vaccine as accessible as possible so those who may not have much time or transportation can easily get the vaccine.”

The CCCHD has two clinics scheduled at local schools today:

Springfield City Schools will host a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the high school gym. This clinic is only available for district students, faculty, staff and their family members who are age 16 and older.

Emmanuel Christian Academy will hold a clinic from 7:30 to 11 a.m. today in the Conference Room. This clinic is available for anyone ages 16 and older. The academy is located at 2177 Emmanuel Way, Springfield.

The Champaign Health District will also host two more clinics in the coming weeks.

Graham Local Schools will host a clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at the high school, and Urbana City Schools will host one from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the high school. The clinics are open to students, staff, families and any others who are age 16 and older.

Clark County had 13,718 cases and 293 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 48,055 shots had been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Roughly 36% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine shot. Just over 29% are fully vaccinated.

Champaign County had 3,232 cases and 57 deaths, according to ODH. The county has given 11,441 vaccination shots. Of their total population, 29% has received at least one vaccine shot. Nearly 24% is fully vaccinated.

Facts & Figures

48,055: Number of COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Clark County

11,441: Number of vaccine shots given in Champaign County

29: Percentage of Clark County residents who are fully vaccinated

24: Percentage of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated