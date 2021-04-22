Clark State appoints project manager to oversee $3.5M federal grant

Grayson said the opportunity as grant coordinator will allow him to positively impact the community.

“This role provides a unique opportunity for me to leverage my corporate and nonprofit experiences to aide our community,” he said. “I get to help individuals start their careers and help those already in their careers gain degrees and certifications that will help them progress in their careers.”

He will also work with manufacturing organizations in helping them identify opportunities to strengthen their workforces through customized industrial training and providing them technical degreed and certified individuals to fill their open positions, the release stated.

Grayson has worked as an engineer in heavy industrial manufacturing, industrial and technical training and assisted individuals in accomplishing their professional and personal goals, the release stated. He has a bachelor of science degree from Geneva College and has served on the Boards of Bon Secours Mercy Health-Springfield, Geneva College Engineering Advisory Board, Springfield City Schools, the Nehemiah Foundation and One Heart Ministries.