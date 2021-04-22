Clark State appoints project manager to oversee $3.5M federal grant

Clark State College has appointed Darryl Grayson as project manager for H-1B One Workforce Grant for the college of business and applied technologies, according to a release from the school.
“It is my desire through this opportunity that we deepen Clark State’s relationship with its current manufacturing partners and significantly grow new relationships so that the students who attend and graduate from Clark State can successfully step into ‘on demand’ manufacturing jobs,” Grayson said.
The college received $3,503,325 from the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Labor in January. The funds will be used to invest in training for key sectors of the U.S. economy, and the college will focus on the current workforce and training the future workforce, the release stated.
Grayson brings experience in executive leadership, project management, grant oversight and industrial training to the position.
“Darryl brings decades of local and extended experience in industry operations and training,” said Dr. Adam Parrillo, interim dean, School of Business and Applied Technologies, and associate professor and coordinator of GIS/Geospatial Technology Program. “He is truly a ‘go-getter’ and relishes the opportunity to spread the word about the value of Clark State for our communities.”
Grayson said the opportunity as grant coordinator will allow him to positively impact the community.
“This role provides a unique opportunity for me to leverage my corporate and nonprofit experiences to aide our community,” he said. “I get to help individuals start their careers and help those already in their careers gain degrees and certifications that will help them progress in their careers.”
He will also work with manufacturing organizations in helping them identify opportunities to strengthen their workforces through customized industrial training and providing them technical degreed and certified individuals to fill their open positions, the release stated.
Grayson has worked as an engineer in heavy industrial manufacturing, industrial and technical training and assisted individuals in accomplishing their professional and personal goals, the release stated. He has a bachelor of science degree from Geneva College and has served on the Boards of Bon Secours Mercy Health-Springfield, Geneva College Engineering Advisory Board, Springfield City Schools, the Nehemiah Foundation and One Heart Ministries.