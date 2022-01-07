Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know

Sloan said organizers hope to add some variety including themed weeks or build off other events. She also said they had talked about lengthening the market to more Saturdays and this worked out well.

It’s also a chance to get back to more of a sense of normalcy after the pandemic interrupted the previous market.

“In winter, it’s nice to have a way to be involved, to wake up and go to something on a Saturday morning,” Sloan said. “It’s also a refresher from being stuck inside a lot. People want to see others they hadn’t seen since the Farmers Market, and it’s a good place to bring the family.”

The Springfield Farmers Market opens for the season June 4.

Watch social media for profiles of vendors and musicians. For more information on the Market at Mother’s, go to Mother Stewart’s or the Springfield Farmers Market Facebook pages.