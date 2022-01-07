Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know

The fresh year will have fresh goods to go with it beginning Saturday with one of Springfield’s favorite weekly winter morning attractions.
The Market at Mother’s, the indoor version of the weekly Springfield Farmers Market, returns 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 30 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. The event is presented by the Greater Springfield Partnership and Mother Stewart’s. Admission is free.
Following an abbreviated season in 2021 due to the pandemic, this will be a return to more of what visitors are used to, according to Camaren Sloan, GSP events manager, but will last a month longer than normal, extending into the spring.
Now in its fifth year, the Market will feature 15 to 20 vendors, some new and several returning favorites, offering most grocery staples including meats, baked goods, milk, eggs, bread, cheese and other items.
To complement the experience, Mother’s will offer rotating drink specials including its signature market mimosas, as well as Irish coffee and other brunch drinks along with brunch-related food trucks and even live music.
Sloan said organizers hope to add some variety including themed weeks or build off other events. She also said they had talked about lengthening the market to more Saturdays and this worked out well.
It’s also a chance to get back to more of a sense of normalcy after the pandemic interrupted the previous market.
“In winter, it’s nice to have a way to be involved, to wake up and go to something on a Saturday morning,” Sloan said. “It’s also a refresher from being stuck inside a lot. People want to see others they hadn’t seen since the Farmers Market, and it’s a good place to bring the family.”
The Springfield Farmers Market opens for the season June 4.
Watch social media for profiles of vendors and musicians. For more information on the Market at Mother’s, go to Mother Stewart’s or the Springfield Farmers Market Facebook pages.
