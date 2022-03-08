Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found indicted in Clark County

Caption Gloria Dickinson Caption Gloria Dickinson

Beedy, who police said lived on the same side of the duplex, gave officers permission to search the space. However, police had “no luck” in locating Dickinson, the report said.

The incident report states that officers also checked several homeless encampments, hotels and Frisch’s restaurant, where Dickinson often went. Staff at the restaurant reportedly told police that Dickinson would not leave anywhere without her cell phone, which was located during police’s Oct. 18 search of the duplex.

Dickinson was found on the other side of the duplex weeks later.