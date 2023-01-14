Man suspected of injuring, abducting women booked into Clark County Jail

CareFlight took the injured woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that Womack was a casual dating partner of the homeowner and came to visit earlier in the day.

During the visit, Womack started an argument with the tenant who lives in the basement, and after the homeowner got involved Womack shoved the tenant down the basement stairs, dealing life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

He then bound the homeowner with electrical cords and took her out of the home on several trips over the course of five hours before finally leaving her in the basement, barricading the door to the basement and fleeing in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner escaped the cords, aided the injured woman and got a phone to call 911, the sheriff’s office said.

He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.