BreakingNews
Two women in hospital after being tied up, beaten in Clark County basement
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Two women in hospital after being tied up, beaten in Clark County basement

News
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and a medical helicopter responded to a report of two women tied up and locked in a basement in Moorefield Twp. in Clark County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Major Christopher Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Hiser Avenue off Derr Road and found two women in the basement.

ExplorePHOTOS: Deputies investigate after women beaten, tied in Clark County home

One of the women was restrained, but the other was severely injured, Clark said, saying that the second one had apparently been assaulted and thrown down the stairs.

CareFlight landed in the area about 5:20 p.m. to transport a patient and has since left the ground to transport the person.

Both women were taken to local hospitals to be treated, the major said.

Several deputies and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department personnel remained on the scene. Police tape surrounds a house.

Clark said that a crime scene unit is processing the house, and that law enforcement were looking for a person of interest who left before deputies were called.

The women live at the home, Clark said, and this is believed to be a domestic incident.

We will update this story with more details as soon as possible.

In Other News
1
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year’s Day...
2
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
3
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Northeastern school building closed because of mechanical issue
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Ben McLaughlin on facebookFollow Ben McLaughlin on twitter

Ben McLaughlin has been a journalist for more than three decades, including more than two decades with the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top