Man struck, killed by vehicle in Springfield identified

The man who died Monday morning of injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in Springfield has been identified, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Russell Morgan, 57, was killed in the East High Street crash, according to the corner’s office. He was struck around 10 a.m. on East High Street, Springfield Sgt. James Hall said Monday after the crash.
The vehicle involved in the crash did not stop after and left the scene, Hall said.
A CareFlight medical helicopter was initially requested for Morgan but was later called off. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene shortly after.