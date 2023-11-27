Man shot to death in Springfield club on Thanksgiving is identified

The man shot to death inside a Springfield club late on Thanksgiving night has been identified as Shyheim Gibson, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report released Monday.

Officers responded to Club Hollywood, 925 E. Pleasant St., at 11:33 p.m. after receiving reports of a man shot.

Gibson was found inside the club unresponsive with numerous gunshot wounds.

Medics attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing Gibson dead about 10 minutes after arrival, the incident report said.

After the Nov. 23 shooting, Club Hollywood officials posted a message on social media that said the club would “pause our operations until further notice.”

The post said club officials were saddened “by the tragedy that has taken place.”

Club Hollywood opened in June this year.

“As we have stated from the day that we opened our doors that weapons are not permitted and will not be tolerated. We have done our best with enforcing security and other measures to help provide a safe place to have fun,” the statement said.

It also noted all areas of the building have audio/video that Springfield police investigators have in their possession.

“With that being said we have made the decision to pause our operations until further notice,” it concluded.

The Springfield News-Sun obtained four 911 calls from Club Hollywood after the shooting. The calls included several screaming people in the background.

A man who identified himself as the owner of Club Hollywood said to the dispatcher: “Someone just got shot inside ... He’s dead.”

Callers said they did not know who shot the man and did not know what happened.

A second caller yelled for people to close the doors because the shooter could still be outside the club.

“Being outside is not safe,” she screamed, telling people to get inside and secure the door.