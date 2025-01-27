Investigation continues into shooting deaths of two Springfield men

The scene is on the east side of Springfield, off North Belmont Avenue, a few blocks from Lagonda.

Clifton James Cummings, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second, identified in an incident report as Spencer Sharp, 30, was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Sharp’s sister called 911, telling a dispatcher that her brother called her for help, saying that he had been shot and was sounding weak.

The woman told dispatchers she did not know the circumstances of the shooting but was concerned about a baby at the house.