Investigation continues into shooting deaths of two Springfield men

Updated Jan 29, 2025
Police continue to investigating a Sunday shooting on Larch Street in Springfield that left two men dead.

According to Springfield police, officers responded just after 10:15 p.m. and found two men on the porch of a house in the 2100 block of Larch Street with gunshot wounds “throughout the body.”

The scene is on the east side of Springfield, off North Belmont Avenue, a few blocks from Lagonda.

Clifton James Cummings, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second, identified in an incident report as Spencer Sharp, 30, was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Sharp’s sister called 911, telling a dispatcher that her brother called her for help, saying that he had been shot and was sounding weak.

The woman told dispatchers she did not know the circumstances of the shooting but was concerned about a baby at the house.

