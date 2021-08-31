springfield-news-sun logo
Man indicted on murder charges in 2015 death of Springfield woman

Thomas Albert, 38, was indicted on counts of aggravated murder in Clark County in connection to the 2015 homicide of a Springfield woman. Photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

An Ohio prison inmate is charged with murder in the 2015 death of a Springfield woman.

Thomas Albert, 38, was indicted Monday by a Clark County grand jury in connection to the death of Candance Prunty, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll.

Prunty, 26, was shot and killed in October 2015 at her house on West Mulberry Street. Family members found her on the kitchen floor after she didn’t show up to get her children from school. Prunty’s sons were 1, 4 and 7 at the time of her death.

Candance Prunty was murdered at her house on West Mulberry Street in 2015. CONTRIBUTED.
Albert was indicted on three counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. Springfield Police Division detective Ron Jordan told the News-Sun that information about the case was presented Monday afternoon before a grand jury, resulting in the indictment.

Albert is in prison on counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery from Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction. He has been an inmate since July 28, 2018.

