Man indicted on murder charges in 2015 death of Springfield woman

Albert was indicted on three counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. Springfield Police Division detective Ron Jordan told the News-Sun that information about the case was presented Monday afternoon before a grand jury, resulting in the indictment.

Albert is in prison on counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery from Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction. He has been an inmate since July 28, 2018.