Man indicted on 27 sex crime charges in Clark County arrested by federal, state law enforcement

Joseph Norman Watts, 46, was arrested on March 9 at Interstate 70 and state Route 41 by the U.S. Marshals Service and Ohio State Highway Patrol after they initiated a traffic stop for outstanding warrants, according to court records.

Watts was arraigned in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on 27 different sex charges, including eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show. He remains in the Clark County Jail with a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.