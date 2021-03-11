X

Man indicted on 27 sex crime charges in Clark County

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

News | 3 hours ago
By Daniel SuscoBrooke Spurlock

A man who is currently being held in the Clark County Jail was indicted on 27 different sex charges, including several counts each of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Joseph Norman Watts, 46, was arrested on a warrant at a house in Springfield on Tuesday, according to Clark County jail and court records.

ExploreSpringfield man indicted after allegedly raping woman at knifepoint

Watts was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

According to court records, these charges include rape by threat of force and of an impaired person, sexual battery where the accused is the victim’s parent or guardian, and gross sexual imposition by threat of force and of an impaired person.

ExploreDeWine to visit Springfield COVID vaccine clinic this morning

Watts’ next court date has not yet been scheduled.

The details surrounding the charges are not known at this time.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.