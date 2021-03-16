First day ‘runs smoothly’ for Reid students after being displaced, housed at different schools

A teacher at Kindergarten Village said the first day went “really well.”

“It’s going great. The kids have transitioned nicely,” said Kindergarten teacher Cheri Mayfield. “They came in ready to go, ready to learn again.”

Mayfield said students were only a little worried at first, but adjusted quickly.

“When they first walked in, they were a little apprehensive but not much. They were pretty excited. As soon as they hit the room and saw all of their things and everything was back, and it kind of looked the same even though it was a different room, they were fine with it,” she said.

The students seemed happy and exited to see each other again, Mayfield said.

Cheri Mayfield, a kindergarten teacher from Reid School, teaches her class from The Village for the first time Monday. Students and teachers from Reid School in the Clark Shawnee School District had to be relocated to other buildings in the district after Reid became unsafe. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Seeing their friends faces, they just lit up... and when they pulled up on the bus they were all waving and happy to see us,” she said. “I think it’s gone really well. I think it’s been very smooth and I think it’ll work out.”

Clark-Shawnee school staff were in the elementary buildings the past few weeks to help clean up and set up at the schools for the move.

“The process was well thought-out and we were able to staff it adequately. It was a challenge to move 21 classrooms along with other staff over just two weeks, but the staff did a great job and everything came together,” Kuhn said. “We are grateful to be able to support students with services including tutoring, counseling, interventions, and specialists in all locations.”

Kuhn said the district will use the rest of the school year to get the remaining items out of the Reid building.

The district’s new elementary building is set to open in the fall for preschool through sixth grades.

A significant structural problem with the buildings roof was discovered in the building on Feb. 24. Staff discovered fallen ceiling tiles and a structural issue of a bowing wooden beam in the school library, according to Kuhn.

Kuhn said the district has been working with the structural engineer, the county building department and the construction contractor, and they are “not going to be back in school at Reid this school year.”