Man indicted in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

According to an SPD incident report, an officer was greeted by several bystanders who were pointing to the parking lot. A woman was there and showed the officer a nearby tarp-covered tent. She told the officer that the man, later identified as Tackett, was inside the tent.

Tackett was found inside the tent face down. Medics declared Tackett dead at around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving measures were not performed due to the man’s “obvious signs of death,” according to the incident report.

SPD took photos at the scene. Tackett was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police cruisers and caution tape lined West Main Street for several hours after the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Springfield Police Division investigators are working with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what additional charges may be brought in the case, according to the city of Springfield.