New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to home

No injuries were reported among the four people living in the home, King said. But a few pets in the house didn’t survive or haven’t been located.

The fire remains under investigation, but the fire department does not believe the fire to be “malicious,” King said.

The origin of the fire is unclear, but the fire department believes it may have started in the rear of the house. The home is believed to be a total loss due to the damage, and the fire department contacted the Red Cross to assist the family, according to King. A GoFundMe has also been created to aid the family.

Fire departments of New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. in Miami County, Enon, Huber Heights, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were requested to help extinguish the flames. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, King said.