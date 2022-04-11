springfield-news-sun logo
X

New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to home

The rear view of the house at 618 Bowser Street shows the extent of the damage Monday after a fire on Sunday destroyed most of the home. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The rear view of the house at 618 Bowser Street shows the extent of the damage Monday after a fire on Sunday destroyed most of the home. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
25 minutes ago

A fire in New Carlisle left a firefighter injured and caused significant damage to a home Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Bowser Street around 9:30 a.m. to put out the blaze, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.

One Bethel Twp. firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of materials falling down in the house and onto his head while crews were fighting the fire. The firefighter has since been released, King said, with “no lingering” effects.

King declined to release the firefighter’s identity.

The house sustained “significant damage,” King said, and fire crews were able to contain fire damage to the rear and kitchen area of the home.

ExploreArea schools spend millions on wellness, mental health

No injuries were reported among the four people living in the home, King said. But a few pets in the house didn’t survive or haven’t been located.

The fire remains under investigation, but the fire department does not believe the fire to be “malicious,” King said.

The origin of the fire is unclear, but the fire department believes it may have started in the rear of the house. The home is believed to be a total loss due to the damage, and the fire department contacted the Red Cross to assist the family, according to King. A GoFundMe has also been created to aid the family.

Fire departments of New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. in Miami County, Enon, Huber Heights, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were requested to help extinguish the flames. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, King said.

In Other News
1
Museum of Arts exhibition wins state honor
2
Fresh Abilities to host grand reopening at Clark State
3
Easter party, library events among others around Clark and Champaign...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top