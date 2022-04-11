New Carlisle blaze injures firefighter, causes ‘significant damage’ to home

A fire in New Carlisle left a firefighter injured and caused significant damage to a home Sunday.
Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Bowser Street around 9:30 a.m. to put out the blaze, Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Jacob King said.
One Bethel Twp. firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of materials falling down in the house and onto his head while crews were fighting the fire. The firefighter has since been released, King said, with “no lingering” effects.
King declined to release the firefighter’s identity.
The house sustained “significant damage,” King said, and fire crews were able to contain fire damage to the rear and kitchen area of the home.
No injuries were reported among the four people living in the home, King said. But a few pets in the house didn’t survive or haven’t been located.
The fire remains under investigation, but the fire department does not believe the fire to be “malicious,” King said.
The origin of the fire is unclear, but the fire department believes it may have started in the rear of the house. The home is believed to be a total loss due to the damage, and the fire department contacted the Red Cross to assist the family, according to King. A GoFundMe has also been created to aid the family.
Fire departments of New Carlisle, Bethel Twp. in Miami County, Enon, Huber Heights, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were requested to help extinguish the flames. Crews were on the scene until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, King said.
