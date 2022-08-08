BreakingNews
Autopsy report reveals cause of Nate Miller’s death
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man dies, 8 firefighters injured due to suppression foam filling Wilmington Air park hangar

Eight firefighters were injured while responding to a hangar at Wilmington Air Park that had filled with fire suppression foam. A man died in the incident that happened Aug. 7, 2022. TOM BAR/WILMINGTON NEWS JOURNAL

Combined ShapeCaption
Eight firefighters were injured while responding to a hangar at Wilmington Air Park that had filled with fire suppression foam. A man died in the incident that happened Aug. 7, 2022. TOM BAR/WILMINGTON NEWS JOURNAL

News
By Taylor Weiter and Felicia Jordan, WCPO
Updated 0 minutes ago

WILMINGTON — A man is dead after a fire suppression system deployed a large amount of foam inside a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday evening, according to Clinton County officials.

At the time the foam was released, one employee was unaccounted for, officials said. On Monday, they said 55-year-old Tim Law, a production supervisor in the heavy maintenance department, died in the incident.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire suppression foam is blown out of a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park on Sunday, Aug, 7, 2022. The foam filled the hangar where one person died. TOM BARR/WILMINGTON NEWS JOURNAL

Fire suppression foam is blown out of a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park on Sunday, Aug, 7, 2022. The foam filled the hangar where one person died. TOM BARR/WILMINGTON NEWS JOURNAL

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire suppression foam is blown out of a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park on Sunday, Aug, 7, 2022. The foam filled the hangar where one person died. TOM BARR/WILMINGTON NEWS JOURNAL

Eight firefighters were also injured while responding to the incident. Officials said the responders reported eye injuries, electrical shocks and other injuries. They have all been treated and released.

Wilmington Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Airport Road at around 1:44 p.m. following the report of the activation of a fire suppression system in hangar 1006 at the air park. Officials said responders began searching for Law, but had to vacate the hangar because of unsafe conditions. Other departments were called in to help, at which point the search was able to resume.

No fire had been reported at the site prior to the incident.

Photos provided by The Wilmington News Journal show foam from the hangar’s automatic fire suppression system both inside and outside the building with some firefighters covered in it.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Photos for this article are by the Wilmington News Journal.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
2022 Clark County Fair sees successes in showmanship, music and...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
A brother for Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo announces sex of baby hippo
5
Best of Springfield: 10 hottest categories of the past week

About the Author

Taylor Weiter and Felicia Jordan, WCPO
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top