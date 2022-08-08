Man dies, 8 firefighters injured due to suppression foam filling Wilmington Air park hangar

Eight firefighters were also injured while responding to the incident. Officials said the responders reported eye injuries, electrical shocks and other injuries. They have all been treated and released.

Wilmington Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Airport Road at around 1:44 p.m. following the report of the activation of a fire suppression system in hangar 1006 at the air park. Officials said responders began searching for Law, but had to vacate the hangar because of unsafe conditions. Other departments were called in to help, at which point the search was able to resume.